What's the classic song that contestant Sephy Francisco performs on The X Factor?
Everything you need to know about the Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli classic covered on Saturday's show
Heard the unique singing style of Philippines’ Sephy Francisco? You will during this weekend’s episode of The X Factor, when the 27-year-old call centre agent impresses judges by hitting the very highest and lowest notes of The Prayer, singing both sides of the duet originally performed by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.
Francisco has a good chance of impressing Simon Cowell with this song. After all, it was this tune that Jonathan and Charlotte covered to blow away the head judge during the Britain's Got Talent 2012 final, when the pair finished as runners-up.
Here’s everything you need to know about the original track…
The Prayer
Originally performed by: Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli
Year of release: 1999
Music video: Here’s the pair performing the song live...
Select Lyrics
Here’s a few lyrics you can hear Francisco tackle this Saturday…
I pray you'll be our eyes
and watch us where we go
And help us to be wise
In times when we don't know
Let this be our prayer
when we lose our way
La luce che to dai
Nel cuore restero
A ricordarchi che
L'eterna stella sei
La forza che ci dai
E'il desiderio che
Ognuno trovi amore
Intorno e dentro a se
Let this be our prayer
Let this be our prayer
Just like every child
Just like every child