In the fifth and final series of this inspired take-down of Hollywood hubris and hypocrisy, Matt LeBlanc is the reluctant host of The Box, an absurdly cruel game show that is so successful it’s what network boss Elliot Salad (Michael Brandon) thinks about when making love to this wife. It also means that Matt is back working with his old enemy Merc Lapidus (John Pankow), and their vinegary exchanges remain both one of this show’s great joys and a useful reminder that disaster is just a misstep away in this phoney, high-stakes world.

Tonight's the night that Eileen finally finds out she's married to a serial killer. Her and Phelan have it out by a rusty harbour railing... that just happens to give way. Will one (or maybe both) of them be going the way of Phelan's past victims?

A place in the semi-final is at stake for the nine remaining chefs, with just 90 minutes to create one incredible dish.

john Humphrys introduces the final of the current series. Specialist subjects are the Revolt of the Netherlands, golf Majors, the Hannibal Lecter novels, US constitutional amendments, Indian Premier League and Hadrian's Wall.

Lee and Dean, 10pm Channel 4

New comedy series from Channel 4 about two Stevenage builders who have been friends since childhood.

Comedians Phil Wang, Holly Walsh and actor Stephen Mangan air their gripes on national television with presenter Frank Skinner.

Best film: The Silent Child, 7.40pm BBC1

This year's Oscar-winning short film – the moving account of a deaf girl freed from isolation – airs on BBC1.