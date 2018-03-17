Here's everything you need to know about this week's show:

When is Saturday Night Takeaway on TV?

The fourth episode of Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday 17th March at 7pm on ITV.

Who are the musical stars on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

George Ezra will not only be performing his new single, but he'll also be starring in The End of the Show Show on Takeaway this week:

Who's doing I'm a Celebrity Get Out Me Ear?

The celebs putting themselves at the mercy of Ant and Dec and sending themselves up for our delight this week are Ashley and Jordan Banjo - the Diversity stars-turned-TV presenters.

As this preview clip reveals, amongst the ridiculous things Ashley to do is go to a gym, pull the plug out of an exercise bike and replace the socket with a phone charger.

The Banjo brothers also have to lead a 'dancercise' gym class - but what the participants don't realise is that all of Ashley and Jordan's commands, which include asking everyone to do the 'robot', are coming straight from Ant and Dec.

Who is the guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Spice Girl turned radio presenter Emma Bunton is this week's guest announcer who will be up in the booth and doing all the announcements this week:

What else is happening on Saturday Night Takeaway?

In Saturday Knight Takeaway, Ant and Dec learn that the Honoured HQ is being compromised by a mole, while Scarlett Moffatt is teaming up with her old jungle buddy Joel Dommett as the pair hit the photobooth:

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday 17th March at 7pm on ITV