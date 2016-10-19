What's the theme this week?

We're one week away from the final and – sob – the last ever episode of Bake Off on the Beeb. The theme is patisserie week, so the four remaining bakers will be attempting French pastries, a yeast-based cake with a fruity top and delicate chocolate work, and a multiple mini-cake bake for the Showstopper final.

Which bakers are left in the competition?

Andrew, Jane, Selasi and Candice are your semi-finalists. Click on the images of the contestants to find out more about them.

