What time is The Great British Bake Off on TV tonight?

The bakers will be springing into action at 8pm on BBC1.

What's the theme this week?

We're one week away from the final and – sob – the last ever episode of Bake Off on the Beeb. The theme is patisserie week, so the four remaining bakers will be attempting French pastries, a yeast-based cake with a fruity top and delicate chocolate work, and a multiple mini-cake bake for the Showstopper final.

Which bakers are left in the competition?

Andrew, Jane, Selasi and Candice are your semi-finalists. Click on the images of the contestants to find out more about them.

Andrew
Smyth

Jane
Beedle

Louise
Williams

Selasi
Gbormittah

Michael
Georgiou

Benjamina
Ebuehi

Candice
Brown

Val
Stones

Lee
Banfield

Kate
Barmby

Tom
Gillford

Rav
Bansal

