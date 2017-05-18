John Bishop: In Conversation With... finishes on Thursday 18th May at 9pm on W.

Who is John Bishop?

He’s the scouse stand-up star who first hit screens on Irish panel show simply named The Panel. Since then he’s appeared on Celebrity Juice, Live at the Apollo and a series of his own shows, such as John Bishop's Britain and short-lived chat show The John Bishop Show. Bishop also recently hosted ITV's The Nightly Show.

He’s had plenty of acting roles too, appearing in BBC drama Accused, as well as in Skins playing Rob Fitch, father of twins Emily and Katherine.

Bishop has also raised £4.2m for Sport Relief 2012 after he completed a 290-mile (470 km) triathlon from Paris to London in five days.

Who's the guest in episode 10?

Anna Friel is the last guest of the series.

Who is Anna Friel?

Anna Friel is a Hollywood actress known for her roles in Limitless, Brookside and Marcella.

What can I expect from the show?

Most TV chat shows have a handful of guests who get to plug their film/TV series/book and hopefully tell a funny anecdote or two. John Bishop’s show is different. It’s more like Piers Morgan’s Life Stories as there’s only one guest so the conversations are more intimate and occasionally revealing.

Anna Friel will discuss Brookside, her Hollywood career, and the success of her new show Marcella.

How many episodes are in this series?

This second series has a total of 10 episodes.