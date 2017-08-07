Eden: Paradise Lost will air over five nights, from Monday 7th to Friday 11th August at 10pm on Channel 4.

What can we expect?

In March 2016, 23 men and women left everyday life behind to live in a remote part of the Highlands, where they would be given the chance to start again and create a new society from scratch.

Their first months were shown on Channel 4 in 2016 and this catch-up follows their remaining time in Eden, to find out how the dream turned into a nightmare.

Viewers can witness how summer hunger was rife and divisions within the camp already became apparent as Anton and Raph separated themselves and continued building a winter camp in the woods.

How did it all go so wrong?

Read about how the survival experiment was no paradise and it all got a bit Lord of the Flies.