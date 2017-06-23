The new series kicks off on Friday June 30 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Who’s presenting?

The IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade is taking over the reins from Stephen Merchant who presented last year's Stand Up to Cancer special. The original series was fronted by Richard O'Brien.

How does the show work?

The Crystal Maze sees teams of five work their way through different themed areas – The Aztec, Medieval, Future and Industrial zones – as they face a host of challenges so they can win crystals in exchange for time in the Crystal Zone.

Who’s taking part?

2016 Strictly Come Dancing winner and presenter Ore Oduba, Alex Brooker of The Last Leg fame, TOWIE’s Lydia Bright, ex-Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and dancer Louis Smith will be competing to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer in episode one.

Where is it being filmed?

Previously contestants have taken on the challenge of the Crystal Maze in London and Manchester, but this year the series will shoot in a 30,000-ft purpose built maze in Bristol.

Is it any good?

The Crystal Maze is a firm fan favourite, and after a one-off episode last October it will be returning for a full 20-episode series due to a high public demand.

What’s different this time?

This series there will be brand new challenges as well as two new characters in the show, with actor/comedians Jessica Hynes and Adam Buxton making appearances in the ‘fiendish’ new challenges. Read more about the differences here.