It's definitely not news.

HOLD THE PHONE BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH AND HIS FIANCEE ARE GONNA HAVE A BABY THIS IS THE BEST NEWS IN THE WORLLLDDDDDDDDD — Persephone Seale (@p_seale) January 8, 2015

The tiny thing isn't even aware of itself, let alone its dad's mesmerising cheekbones or his masterful performance in Sherlock.

But because it's Benedict Cumberbatch's baby, ignoring this would be like ignoring the new Royal sprog. But worse. So we're going to have to talk about it, just this once. Just to ask you one simple but important question...

What in the world (of Sherlock) should it be called?

Vote below and we'll almost certainly pass on the results to Benedict. When he and Sophie start disagreeing about names, he won't be thinking "stalkers", he'll be thanking his lucky stars that RadioTimes.com and its readers voted in this poll.<a href="http://polldaddy.com/poll/8569256/">What should the Cumberbaby be called?</a>