What happened when Star Wars met Lord Sugar, Warwick Davis and the Stig
C3P0 and R2-D2 will appear in a star-studded sketch to air during next month's Children in Need fundraiser
Now this is a combination we never thought we'd see on screen. Star Wars' R2-D2 and C-3PO are joining forces with boss of the boardroom Lord Sugar and Harry Potter star Warwick Davis for a Children in Need sketch.
The exclusive skit will air on the BBC during next month's Appeal night, as the two Star Wars characters team up with Davis as they "attempt to find a worthy winner to help trigger the first BBC Children in Need totaliser of the night."
But it won't be plain sailing. The group will have some famous friends in their path who are vying for the coveted role, including the likes of Lord Sugar and the Stig. But will the Apprentice boss be hired? Or will C-3PO, R2-D2 and Davis look for candidates elsewhere?
Tune in to Children in Need on Friday 13th November from 7:30pm to find out who is revealed as the ultimate fan.
The BBC telethon will be hosted by Terry Wogan, Fearne Cotton, Tess Daly, Rochelle Humes and Nick Grimshaw and will also feature a Call the Midwife special of Strictly Come Dancing and performances from Ellie Goulding, Rod Stewart and Selena Gomez.