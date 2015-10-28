But it won't be plain sailing. The group will have some famous friends in their path who are vying for the coveted role, including the likes of Lord Sugar and the Stig. But will the Apprentice boss be hired? Or will C-3PO, R2-D2 and Davis look for candidates elsewhere?

Tune in to Children in Need on Friday 13th November from 7:30pm to find out who is revealed as the ultimate fan.

Advertisement

The BBC telethon will be hosted by Terry Wogan, Fearne Cotton, Tess Daly, Rochelle Humes and Nick Grimshaw and will also feature a Call the Midwife special of Strictly Come Dancing and performances from Ellie Goulding, Rod Stewart and Selena Gomez.