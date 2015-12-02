There's animated Doctor Who, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mary Berry, Graham Norton and more, all ready and willing to let Sprout Boy share in the festive fun.

This green ball of animated veggie goodness is going to be front and centre this Christmas on the BBC, and is all over iPlayer and the Corporation's social media channels – but is it worth the bother?

Has Sprout Boy filled your heart with joy for the season ahead? Or is it true that "Nobody ever liked a sprout" – especially one made to cheer on the BBC?

More like this

Vote now, and have your say in the box below.