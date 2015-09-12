Watch X Factor act Alex Boye's America's Got Talent performances
He's taken to the X Factor stage this year but get a taste of what Alex and his band are all about with his cover of Taylor Swift's Shake It Off from AGT 2015 plus a cover of Frozen's Let It Go that went viral
Tonight, Alex Boye takes to the stage in a bid to impress the UK X Factor judges but you can get a taste of what he's all about from his America's Got Talent auditions earlier this year.
Alex and his band, Changing Lanes Experience, performed a cover of Taylor Swift's Shake It Off. Bold? Yes. Did he nail it? Totally.
Originally from North London, Alex progressed to the 'Judge Cuts' section of the show, during which he performed a cover of Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk.
It wasn't enough to encourage the judges (which included the return of Piers Morgan as a guest judge) to keep him in the competition and he was eliminated.
But AGT isn't the only place Alex has found fame thanks to his music. In 2014, along with the One Voice Children's Choir, Alex created an Africanized tribal version of Frozen's smash-hit tune Let It Go, which has had more than 70,000,000 views.
Alex has also been a backing dancer for George Michael, had a record deal with Universal as part of boy band Awesome and lived in Salt Lake City where he pursued a career in Christian music.
Is he set for this year's X Factor live shows? Watch this space.
The X Factor continues tomorrow night at 8:00pm on ITV