https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWUVJZptQSQ

Originally from North London, Alex progressed to the 'Judge Cuts' section of the show, during which he performed a cover of Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk.

It wasn't enough to encourage the judges (which included the return of Piers Morgan as a guest judge) to keep him in the competition and he was eliminated.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XvXRG4-xvs

But AGT isn't the only place Alex has found fame thanks to his music. In 2014, along with the One Voice Children's Choir, Alex created an Africanized tribal version of Frozen's smash-hit tune Let It Go, which has had more than 70,000,000 views.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAJYk1jOhzk

Alex has also been a backing dancer for George Michael, had a record deal with Universal as part of boy band Awesome and lived in Salt Lake City where he pursued a career in Christian music.

Is he set for this year's X Factor live shows? Watch this space.

