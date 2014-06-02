Last week we gave you an artist painting Benedict Cumberbatch in an awesome time-lapse video, and now we've gone and found a Tom Hiddleston version.

Here Hahahaeun Art takes a blank canvas and transforms it into the Thor star using prismacolor pencil and watercolour.

It takes a moment, but slowly but surely, Hiddles emerges...

And we're off...

Hiddleston's right eye gets a lot of attention

Hmm... Hiddleston? Ok, we trust you...

Still trusting...

BOOM! The eyebrow really makes it, doesn't it?

In fact, even just one eyebrow works

Top lip work

Yes, classic Tom Hiddleston hair

Tom could just use this as a mirror. If he didn't want a neck, or ears...

Nearly there...

Ta-dah! The final piece through cool yellow filter for added dramatic effect

Now watch the whole thing...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUKKbhHfdtI

