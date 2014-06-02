Watch this cool time-lapse video of an artist painting Tom Hiddleston
Wait for it... wait for it...
Last week we gave you an artist painting Benedict Cumberbatch in an awesome time-lapse video, and now we've gone and found a Tom Hiddleston version.
Here Hahahaeun Art takes a blank canvas and transforms it into the Thor star using prismacolor pencil and watercolour.
It takes a moment, but slowly but surely, Hiddles emerges...
And we're off...
Hiddleston's right eye gets a lot of attention
Hmm... Hiddleston? Ok, we trust you...
Still trusting...
BOOM! The eyebrow really makes it, doesn't it?
In fact, even just one eyebrow works
Top lip work
Yes, classic Tom Hiddleston hair
Tom could just use this as a mirror. If he didn't want a neck, or ears...
Nearly there...
Ta-dah! The final piece through cool yellow filter for added dramatic effect
Now watch the whole thing...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUKKbhHfdtI