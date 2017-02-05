With only three couples left in the semi-final, Dance Dance Dance has stepped up the challenge one more notch. On top of the duo performance, every contestant will now perform a solo dance of their own – bringing the total number of performances up to nine. It's exhausting just thinking about it.

Advertisement

Last week we said goodbye to Jess Wright and Duane Lamonte. This week, one more couple will fail to reach the final as three become two.