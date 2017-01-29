An impressive performance to El Tango De Roxanne from Moulin Rouge, which earned the couple a strong score of 26, was not enough to make up for Jess' solo to Beyonce's Single Ladies which had scored just 23.

As she prepared to leave the competition, Jess told Alesha: "I'm so proud of myself. I never thought I could do this, so it's been a dream come true.

"I loved dancing when I was growing up, I did it for ten years when I was a little girl, and genuinely couldn't have done it without this boy. He is a rock, he is everything to me. Thank you so much Duane, you've been unbelievably talented and hardworking and the biggest friend."

More like this

For his part, Duane said the experience had been "absolutely incredible".

He added: "Jess, from the bottom of my heart, you know I'm going to get emotional, but I just want to thank you so much for letting me do this show with you because I love you to bits, we've had these amazing judges that have criticised us and told us all these different things, but we came back fighting. Fighting so much, and I love you for that. Seriously, thank you."

Jess and Duane performed the last dance of the night, with Ashley Banjo praising her as the "most improved" celebrity with a lot more confidence than in week one.

"Honestly? I think Jess you were stronger than him in this performance," Timor Steffens added.

But the duo were still 3.5 points behind JB and Chloe Gill on the leaderboard and had to say goodbye to Dance Dance Dance.

What was the Dance Dance Dance leaderboard in this week's episode?

At the top of the leaderboard, Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke are tied with Lucy-Jo Hudson and Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, with JB and Chloe following closely behind. In next week's semi-final, one couple will be going home.

Advertisement

Dance Dance Dance will continue on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV