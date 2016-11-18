There's no EastEnders episode tonight, but don't expect Albert Square to be absent from your screens. This year's Children in Need once again comes from the set of the soap in Elstree, while Walford's Danny Dyer will be performing as part of a dance medley of 80s movie classics.

Dyer - normally to be found as Mick Carter behind the bar of the Queen Vic - will tonight be starring as Tom Cruise's Maverick from the action classic Top Gun. Will it be a match for his Danny Zuko in the Grease spectacular of 2014?