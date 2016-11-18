Watch Danny Dyer star as Tom Cruise in Top Gun for Children in Need 2016
It'll take your breath away...
There's no EastEnders episode tonight, but don't expect Albert Square to be absent from your screens. This year's Children in Need once again comes from the set of the soap in Elstree, while Walford's Danny Dyer will be performing as part of a dance medley of 80s movie classics.
Dyer - normally to be found as Mick Carter behind the bar of the Queen Vic - will tonight be starring as Tom Cruise's Maverick from the action classic Top Gun. Will it be a match for his Danny Zuko in the Grease spectacular of 2014?
You can get a sneak peek look at him in character below. And don't forget, that there's also a host of other treats in store on the night (BBC1, 7.30pm) including a preview of this year's Doctor Who Christmas special, a Team GB Strictly Come Dancing, plus an appearance from Bake Off's Mel and Sue...
You can watch Danny Dyer in action below.
Here's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.
