Part 2 of the advert is now out and finally uncovers the festive thief as none other than Steve (Dustin Demri-Burns), who only 8 per cent of people suspected.

The advert starts with Matthew Macfadyen's detective working out the movements of the dinner guests, before quickly surmising someone must've concealed the dessert and distracted everyone else to help get it out of the house.

Steve immediately was revealed to be the criminal, who snuck around while the others were distracted by perfect gifts and spilt sauces – he even had time to throw a ball for Fig to get him off the scene.

In a clever twist, Steve popped the gingerbread house on top of the cake, concealing it from everyone who wouldn't notice as he carried it away.

Over in the shed, Steve lifted the house up to reveal that delicious No. 1 Red Velvet Bauble Dessert.

As he took a bite, the door flew open as the family looked upon guilty Steve, who meekly offered them a bite.

Nathan Ansell, Customer Director at Waitrose, said: "The last few weeks have been filled with suspicion, guessing and alibis. Customers and Partners alike have been getting into the ‘whodunnit’ spirit, from wearing the ad t-shirts in store with their predictions of who the culprit is, we've also seen huge engagement on social media polls and I’ve even had customers getting in touch with their own detailed theories and pictures.

"I can’t wait for everyone to find out who did it! So here's to celebrating with some amazing GOOD food and seeing the surprise or smug looks on everyone's faces.”

Joe Wilkinson, who plays the part of Uncle Phil, joked: "I’ve been getting accused left right and centre so I’m glad the public now knows that it WASN’T ME."

Dustin Demri-Burns, who plays food lover Steve added: "I can fully empathise with Steve and his pud-thieving ways. The pressure of making Christmas wonderful can get to us all – sometimes we just want to eat our pudding in the shed and that’s OK."

