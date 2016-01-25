In the words of Janice: Oh. My. God. The Friends cast HAVE talked about doing more episodes together.

Advertisement

This comes direct from star Matthew Perry, aka Chandler Bing. Oh yes, the same Matthew Perry who only recently said that news of an upcoming reunion wasn't the reunion we were all hoping for. But now – pause for celebratory dance – it seems the idea of an actual real life new episode isn't DOA after all.