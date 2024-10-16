With fireworks, Cher singing Believe and Gigi Hadid opening the show, there wasn't a thing to be missed as the show returned for the first time since 2018.

The catwalk event was previously cancelled after its 2018 show received some criticism.

As the show returned with a bang in 2024, read on for everything you need to know about how you can watch it and who performed on the night.

More like this

How to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 was live streamed on the official Victoria's Secret YouTube channel and is available to watch right now.

Snippets from the show are also available on the Victoria's Secret's official TikTok and Instagram accounts, directing viewers to watch the full extravaganza on YouTube.

In a new post from the brand on Instagram, they wrote: "It may be over, but WOW, what a show it was. Missed the iconic return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? Watch it now (and as many times as you'd like) on our YouTube."

Who performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024?

Cher performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024. TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

It was a night to remember as the event had its first all-women line-up of performers.

Cher, Tyla and Blackpink singer Lisa all graced the runway, performing popular and well-known songs for audiences and all those at home tuning in.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.