How to watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024
The show made a return after six years.
It's one of the most important days in a Victoria's Secret model's calendar, the iconic fashion show!
This year's show was like no other, especially with the likes of Tyra Banks making her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show return for the first time in 20 years!
With fireworks, Cher singing Believe and Gigi Hadid opening the show, there wasn't a thing to be missed as the show returned for the first time since 2018.
The catwalk event was previously cancelled after its 2018 show received some criticism.
As the show returned with a bang in 2024, read on for everything you need to know about how you can watch it and who performed on the night.
How to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 was live streamed on the official Victoria's Secret YouTube channel and is available to watch right now.
Snippets from the show are also available on the Victoria's Secret's official TikTok and Instagram accounts, directing viewers to watch the full extravaganza on YouTube.
In a new post from the brand on Instagram, they wrote: "It may be over, but WOW, what a show it was. Missed the iconic return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? Watch it now (and as many times as you'd like) on our YouTube."
Who performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024?
It was a night to remember as the event had its first all-women line-up of performers.
Cher, Tyla and Blackpink singer Lisa all graced the runway, performing popular and well-known songs for audiences and all those at home tuning in.
