“Oh my giddy aunt. I’m doomed,” tweeted Tilling in reaction to the surname of one Spanish contestant: Rubio Gorrochategui.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce was among viewers enthralled by the name game...

Tilling definitely did rise to the challenge – at 10 minutes 50 seconds in to the episode on iPlayer you can even hear him rolling his “R”s. Smashed it.

This is not the first time Tilling has been faced with a tricky name on University Challenge – he mastered the seven-syllable Papaphilippopoulos in 2013.

And just a few weeks ago a contestant with the surname of "Snape" appeared on the show, to the delight of Harry Potter fans.