UK YouTube star Phil Lester's AmazingPhil channel wins Radio Times Online Show Champion
More than one million votes saw AmazingPhil topple US YouTube channel Good Mythical Morning in a hotly contested final
More than 3.5 million votes and 64 competitors later, UK YouTuber Phil Lester has been crowned Radio Times Online Show Champion 2015 for his channel AmazingPhil.
Lester, perhaps best known as Phil of YouTube duo Dan and Phil, racked up an impressive 1.35 million votes in the final round alone, beating US YouTube duo Rhett and Link's popular online talk show Good Mythical Morning in the process.
The competition saw 64 YouTubers, including the UK's Zoe Sugg, Alfie Deyes, Carrie Hope Fletcher and KSI, and US YouTubers Tyler Oakley, Hannah Hart, Jenna Marbles and Bethany Mota, facing off against each other.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YIPSjTmPmo
Despite a strong performance, Lester's collaboration partner Dan Howell was knocked out by Good Mythical Morning in the quarter finals.
His narrow loss was not in vain though - it actually inspired Dan and Phil fans to throw all their support behind Lester and help him defeat the unstoppable US duo.
It's not quite over yet though: Lester, who previously co-hosted Sunday night entertainment show Dan and Phil on BBC Radio 1 with Howell from 2013 to 2014, will now progress to the TV Show Champion finals later this month.