We asked Tyler Oakley – YouTube sensation, author and all round internet superstar – for his top tips.

1. Get on with it!

"Start today, as soon as you want to start, start" says Tyler, "because a year from now you'll wish you started a year ago."

2. Don't worry if no-one's watching

When you start out it might feel tough to find motivation, especially if your number of subscribers (people who sign up to your YouTube channel) is low.

Tyler's oldest YouTube video, posted in 2007, has far fewer YouTube 'views' than anything he posts today

You can't let it get to you, though: "Sometimes you've got to put in that grunt work of making videos when nobody's watching."

3. Know what you want and don't be afraid to fight for it

"You need to have a persistence, you need to not give up, and figure out why you want to make videos," explains Tyler.

"Is it because you want it to be something other than it is? Or is it because you want a creative outlet, and go with that."

4. Find your own voice

"You need to be yourself", Tyler insists. "I think a lot of the time you're inspired by people you watch and although that's great you can take from them some tricks but you also want to find your own voice."

"If you're just replicating something that's already successful nobody's going to subscribe to the second rate version of something that already exists. By being yourself you're making yourself irreplaceable and subscribable."

5. Don't give up

"Don't give up! It took me five years of making full time videos before it was able to become my job," Tyler explains.

"I think a lot of people want that instant gratification of 'I want to start and have it become something right away'. It just doesn't work like that."

So what are you waiting for? Get your camera out and get filming. You might even end up with your own documentary – after eight years or so...

