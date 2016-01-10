Twitter has fun at Mark Lawrenson’s expense as he utters the ‘P’ word on Match of the Day
Football fans find plenty to laugh about as the lugubrious Lawro makes a slip of the tongue...
Did he really say that?
Football pundit Mark Lawrenson looked distinctly red-faced on Match of the Day last night as he uttered the, ahem, P-word.
The former Liverpool defender was talking about Everton footballer Steven Pienaar but he called the midfielder something else instead. Something you can probably guess already...
And the show’s fans were not going to let him forget it, especially when Gabby Logan reacted immediately to the slip with a hearty chuckle:
Anyone else catch this? ?? https://t.co/5UdxPAKY5I
— thepunterspage.com (@ThePuntersPage) January 10, 2016
One wrote:
More like this
MARK LAWRENSON OH MY GOD @BBCMOTD #MOTD ???????
— ᵸ (@henerrrrs) January 9, 2016
And there was also this:
Great slip-up from Lawro. Gabby could hardly keep a straight face! #motd
— James Hunter (@JHunterChron) January 9, 2016
And of course there was a fair deal of smutty innuendo, the most polite of which was probably this (do not read if you are in any way easily offended):
To be fair, when Gaby gave Lawro his cue by saying #EFC have got a "semi coming up" he couldn't help himself. #MOTD https://t.co/fXOSNjhXKm
— Neil (@deneils) January 9, 2016
Another viewer thought that Match of the Day fans could have just gained an insight into the working’s of Lawro’s unconscious:
"Ah, Mr Lawrenson, do come in" #motd pic.twitter.com/8Hu6TTHiH3
— Yakhunt (@yakhunt) January 9, 2016
Still, at least his colleagues on the show were sympathetic.
Logan wrote:
I love Lawro #penis #youhadtobethere #MOTD
— Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) January 10, 2016
While fellow pundit Trevor Sinclair was equally sympathetic:
So that's alright then...