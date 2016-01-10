The former Liverpool defender was talking about Everton footballer Steven Pienaar but he called the midfielder something else instead. Something you can probably guess already...

And the show’s fans were not going to let him forget it, especially when Gabby Logan reacted immediately to the slip with a hearty chuckle:

One wrote:

And there was also this:

Great slip-up from Lawro. Gabby could hardly keep a straight face! #motd — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) January 9, 2016

And of course there was a fair deal of smutty innuendo, the most polite of which was probably this (do not read if you are in any way easily offended):

To be fair, when Gaby gave Lawro his cue by saying #EFC have got a "semi coming up" he couldn't help himself. #MOTD https://t.co/fXOSNjhXKm — Neil (@deneils) January 9, 2016

Another viewer thought that Match of the Day fans could have just gained an insight into the working’s of Lawro’s unconscious:

Still, at least his colleagues on the show were sympathetic.

Logan wrote:

While fellow pundit Trevor Sinclair was equally sympathetic:

So that's alright then...