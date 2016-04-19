“I’ve painted Buckingham Palace a couple of times and it’s about getting the balance between making it architecturally accurate and ensuring it fits the style of the rest of the drawing. I used watercolour pencils for the palace and then strong pencils and markers for the crowd to give it vibrant colour.”

The idea behind Nina’s cover is to inspire budding artists to submit a design to our Radio Times Queen at 90 Competition. The winning entry will appear on our cover in June to mark Her Majesty’s official 90th birthday. Cosford’s illustration, in her characteristically bright, loosely sketched style, is the perfect example of what can be achieved with a blank piece of A4 and a handful of colouring pencils.

So what’s her main piece of advice for young artists unsure where to begin with their 90th birthday cover design? Keep it simple.

“Start by listing what the words ‘Queen’ and ‘birthday’ mean to you,” she suggests. “Then draw lots of different ideas. Don’t worry about making them neat. I go through lots of different stages with my drawing but it all starts from not putting too much pressure on myself.”

The winning design, says Cosford, will be original and eye-catching but beyond that there is no set formula. “I used to find it hard to draw on a sheet of crisp, blank paper so I’d pull envelopes out of the bin – that allowed me to be less precious with my drawing. Don’t obsess over doing things ‘the right way’,” she says, brushing pencil sharpenings off the desk. “The secret is finding wGhat works for you.”

Growing up in Surrey, she was rarely without a sketchpad. “I always knew I could draw but I didn’t think I had a special talent. I’d copy things for hours. I actually used to draw Radio Times covers when I was about ten – I remember obsessing over getting Clint Eastwood completely accurate. We had a computer but couldn’t afford a printer so I always copied lettering, whereas most people printed stuff out.”

At 18, Cosford enrolled at art school, where she suffered a confidence crisis that almost saw her abandon illustration for good.

“I’d lost faith in drawing and wasn’t having fun with it. Then halfway through my course I had a breakthrough. I realised that good art didn’t have to be completely representative of your subject matter. It’s OK to focus on capturing someone’s character rather than obsessing over every detail of their face. I decided to draw more intuitively.”

It paid off. Within weeks of graduating Cosford had a contract with Walker Books to illustrate a series of pop-up books on European cities and landmarks. She has since co-created an illustrated series of biographies called Life Portraits, which recount the lives of influential women such as Frida Kahlo and Virginia Woolf.

The Radio Times cover is not, however, her first foray into the world of television. After becoming hooked on Girls, Lena Dunham’s dramedy about a quartet of complicated, largely directionless young women living in New York, Cosford began sketching key moments from the series, captioned with lines of Dunham’s dialogue. Dunham saw the illustrations on Cosford’s blog and was so impressed that she immediately got in touch asking her to produce official Girls artwork.

“That was a massive turning point for me. I’d always loved drawing buildings, but Girls made me realise that I also enjoy drawing the mundane moments of everyday life. I love work that captures the joy and humour of a moment.”

HOW TO ENTER:

You can simply use a blank sheet of A4 paper or download a template from our website radiotimes.com/ queencover. All we ask is that you leave room for the masthead (the Radio Times lettering at the top) and your design is in portrait format. When you’re happy with your design, send it to the address below, or email it to queencover@radiotimes.com

If you’re posting your entry, make sure you write your name, age, address and phone number on a piece of paper and attach it firmly to the back of your entry. If you’re under 16, you’ll need your parent or guardian to sign this piece of paper for us to accept your entry.

The address to post your entry to is: Radio Times Queen at 90 Competition, Immediate Media Company, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT

Whether you post or email your entry, it must reach us by 11:59pm on Friday 6 May 2016.

