The pair will also take a look at some of 2020's most iconic musical hallmarks, reviewing live performances by the likes of Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Lewis Capaldi.

If you're all geared up for a Christmas Day boogie around the living room, read on to find out when you can tune in to this year's special and who you can expect to grace the Top of the Pops stage.

Who's performing on Top of the Pops Christmas special?

This year's Christmas line-up is packed with some amazing performers. Here's the full list:

More like this

AJ Tracey and Aitch

Rising rap stars AJ Tracey and Aitch will be performing their hit single Rain, which shot up the charts over the summer and premiered on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record in the World'.

Becky Hill

Singer-songwriter Beck Hill, who rose to fame after reaching The Voice UK's semi-final back in 2012, is set to appear during the special after a phenomenal year in which her singles Heaven on My Mind, Nothing Really Matters and Better Off Without You dominated the UK dance charts.

Celeste

BBC Music Award-winner Celeste released single Stop This Flame at the beginning of the year to massive success. Speaking of appearing on Top of the Pops, Celeste said: "I’m ecstatic to be invited back on to Top of the Pops for the second year in a row. It’s been such a crazy year so to be ending in this way is such an honour." Celeste is also the voice behind the John Lewis Christmas Advert.

Clean Bandit and Mabel

Electronic ban Clean Bandit and Mabel's track Tick Tock is likely to be one of the most exciting performances of the special. "It's always an honour performing on such a legendary show! Me and Clean Bandit are gonna give you a special performance to round off your 2020,'' Brit Award-winner Mabel said in a BBC statement.

Ella Henderson

X Factor runner-up and This is Real singer Ella Henderson is attempting to achieve a Christmas number one this year with her festive single Blame It on the Mistletoe – but will she be marking the occasion with a performance of the bop on Tops of the Pops this year?

Jamie Cullum

Jamie Cullum, who currently presents a weekly jazz show on BBC Radio 2, is also taking to the Top of the Pops stage this Christmas. Best known for his single I'm All Over It, the jazz-pop singer recently released his first festive album – The Pianoman at Christmas.

Joel Corry & MNEK

DJ Joel Corry and Ready for Your Love singer MNEK have been doing the rounds with their hit collaboration Head & Heart, arguably the biggest song of the year. They'll be performing the number one hit for Top of the Pops fans on Christmas Day.

KSI ft. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals

YouTube star KSI established himself as a rapper on the rise with a number of hit singles, including Really Love featuring British icon Craig David. The duo will be joining Digital Farm Animals on the Top of the Pops stage this Christmas for a special rendition of the track.

When is Top of the Pops Christmas special on TV?

The Top of the Pops Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day (Friday 25th December) at 11:55am.

Top of the Pops Christmas special presenters

Top of the Pops veteran Fearne Cotton will return to host this year, and she is joined by Radio 1 host Clara Amfo, who you may also recognise from Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

"I’m delighted to be part of Top of the Pops this year," Amfo said. "As we know, 2020 has been a challenge and as always music is a constant balm for us! I’m really looking forward to celebrating the artists with Fearne and everyone watching at home."

Cotton agreed, adding: "I'm delighted to be returning to host Top of the Pops with Clara again this year. It’s always a brilliant way to round off the year in music, and this year more than ever we’re all in need of a bit of sparkle!

"There have been some brilliant musical moments in 2020 and we can’t wait to celebrate some of the biggest tracks and artists with everyone at home."

Advertisement

The Top Of The Pops Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Friday 25th December at 11:55am. For inspiration on what else to watch, check out our TV Guide.