So, is 2024 about to head the same way?

Here's everything you need to know about what to expect from Top of the Pops this year.

Is Top of the Pops on Christmas Day 2024?

Abba performing on Top of the Pops. BBC

No. Top Of The Pops will not air on Christmas Day – but there will be an episode in 2024.

Following a new tradition that started in 2022, it will also not be your typical episode of Top of the Pops, instead being a Review of the Year.

Clara Amfo will be on hand to look back over the musical stories and highlights of 2024, including a mix of global stars, breakthrough artists and the year's biggest music moments.

When will Top of the Pops: Review of the Year 2024 air?

Top Of The Pops: Review of the Year 2024 will air on 27th December at 6pm on BBC Two.

The special is an hour long. It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer after it airs.

What will Top of the Pops: Review of the Year 2024 show?

Coldplay perform at Glastonbury 2024. Getty

Among the confirmed moments Top of the Pops will be looking back on this year will be Dua Lipa and Coldplay's headlining slots at Glastonbury, and Sabrina Carpenter at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

It was also a year of massive anniversaries, including 10 years of Sam Smith's first album In the Lonely Hour, the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s Definitely Maybe and the 50th year of Abba’s Waterloo.

Jade on Later… with Jools Holland will also be remembered.

US star Teddy Swims and British breakthrough singer-songwriter Myles Smith will both make appearances to reflect on their incredible year.

Of course, Top of the Pops wouldn't be the same without a countdown – with Clara revealing the UK's top 10 biggest-selling songs of the year as well.

