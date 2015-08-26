“I think it has the possibility of having a makeover like Top Gear did.”

We can just see Clarkson, Hammond and May larking around at an Anglo-Saxon burial mound already – though we’re pretty sure Robinson was actually referring to Top Gear's slightly revamped format and presenters, not a bit where they spend an episode accidentally flooding the entire dig site and blowing up a caravan. That said, Channel 4 may be open to pitches after bringing the series to an end in 2013.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hagQO4AsYIY

With Blackadder on the news agenda, Robinson also discussed his past career as a comedic actor, saying that he felt his generation was a little left out from modern comedy.

“There isn’t much good comedy television around for older people,” he told us. “I’m not quite sure why that is, but I’m fairly philosophical about it. Who wants to keep trying to recreate the triumphs of former years? It’s sad in a way.”

He added: “I love comedy, I always have. Being in the world of comedy as a space is a place I’m very happy to be in, and very familiar with.

“When people talk about Blackadder, I guess I have a renewed affection for how we all were in those days. But it was in those days, rather than these days.”

Tony Robinson presents Time Crashers on Channel 4, Sundays 8.00pm