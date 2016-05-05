Famous faces from the world of TV are set to grace the red carpet at the British Academy Television Awards this weekend.

Aidan Turner, whose drama Poldark is up for the Radio Times Audience Award, is confirmed to appear, as is Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, Sherlock's Mark Gatiss and Martin Freeman, The Night Manager's Tom Hiddleston and Luther's Idris Elba.

Best actress nominees Suranne Jones, Sheridan Smith, Ruth Madeley and Claire Foy will be out in force, alongside fellow acting nominees Mark Rylance, Romesh Ranganathan, Miranda Hart, Hugh Bonneville, Peter Kay, Michaela Coel, Sharon Horgan, Toby Jones, Javone Prince and Sian Gibson.

Other attendees include Ant & Dec, Alesha Dixon, Claudia Winkleman, Fearne Cotton, Jon Snow, Tess Daly, Rose Leslie, Gemma Chan, Rob Brydon, Dermot O'Leary and Lenny Henry.

The celebrities will be in central London on Sunday, when the great and good of the British TV industry gather at Royal Festival Hall on the South Bank. You'll be able to follow all the action with Radio Times' live coverage throughout the evening.

Here's the full list of nominees

Watch the ceremony on BBC1 from 8pm

