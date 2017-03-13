Tom Hardy to give fans a Mother's Day treat as he returns to CBeebies for a bedtime story
This time, the Taboo actor will turn his talents to a rendition of There's A Bear On My Chair
Who wants overpriced supermarket flowers and soppy greetings cards when you can have Tom Hardy? The Taboo actor is returning to CBeebies for Mother's Day to read a bedtime story – and mums are likely to be far more excited than their children.
Hardy will be reading a brand new bedtime tale, There's A Bear On My Chair by Ross Collins.
The 39-year-old father-of-two has previously popped up in the early evening slot on New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day.
But it's not just pre-schoolers who have been enjoying his story-reading abilities: with his dog Woody at his side, Hardy has been a major hit with grown-ups too.
Plenty of mums are already looking forward to the Mothering Sunday treat, and dads are gearing up for the evening too.
There's A Bear On My Chair is a story about an angry little mouse who (you guessed it) is enraged by the bear sitting on his chair. He tries all sorts of tactics to shift his ursine opponent - but will he be successful?
Tom Hardy's episode of CBeebies Bedtime Story will air on Sunday 26th March at 6.50pm