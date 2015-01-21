Kids simply place their toys on the launch pad to trigger relevant sound effects. Then miraculously, they will raise into position on their own, with a tiny mechanical whirr. At this point, your RadioTimes.com correspondent totally lost his mind.

It also features Brains's laboratory...

...a communicator watch that plays special scenarios to make children feel like they are part of the team. "Calling International Rescue etc etc etc."

And here's the box. It's massive, even with the island partially disassembled. According to a spokesperson for the toy makers Vivid, they're planning to challenge Blue Peter to produce a homemade version, much as they did with the original. Good luck...

The Vehicles (Thunderbirds 1 and 3 - £9.99 each; Thunder 2 with Thunderbird 4 £16.99; large Thunderbird 2 £39.99)

As you would expect, the various vehicles are sold separately. The toys give our first close look at the redesigned Thunderbirds. T1 and T3 are pretty similar to the classic models, but Thunderbird 2 sports a blocky, angular look. It's less friendly than the smooth 1960s curves of the original. Also, the wings now fold back for entering and exiting its cliffside base.

And finally, here are all of the brothers together. John is a full on ginger now. He looks F.A.B-ulous.