This snake just wrapped itself around Holly Willoughby on This Morning
And now viewers want the reptile to be named after her
Today’s This Morning decided to celebrate the launch of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (see what happened in episode one here) by inviting a giant snake into the studio – but hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield got more than they bargained for.
As the two presenters held the animal on their shoulders, it slowly started to wrap itself around Willoughby’s leg. As the snake continued to coil, Willoughby called out: "Hold on a second, look at what's happened!"
- What happened on Sunday’s I’m a Celebrity 2017?
- I’m a Celebrity referenced Ant’s rehab in the best possible way
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 – Which stars are going into the jungle?
After noticing, Schofield called out: "Oh good lord, good gracious!"
"What do I do? What do I do? Oh no, I don't know what to do,” Willoughby continued, before asking. "Can you get it off? Let's give it back!" The snake handlers then took back the reptile and Willoughby lives to present another day.
And not only did she survive, but many viewers who were tasked with naming the animal have similar ideas after the incident…
More like this
This Morning is on weekdays at 10.30am on ITV