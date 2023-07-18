That means that on Thursday 20th July, the programme will not be part of ITV's schedule, as the broadcaster will showcase coverage for the Women's Fifa World Cup kick off.

Coverage for the tournament is being split between broadcasters, with ITV showing the Australia v Republic of Ireland match at 11am, while BBC will be airing the first match of the competition at 8am – New Zealand v Norway (8am).

This Morning is not the only daytime programme affected, with Loose Women also booted from the schedule. Lorraine will go on as usual, with sporting coverage commencing at 10:15am.

For those who are wondering when they'll be able to tune into their usual morning viewing, it's good news as ITV will resume its regular scheduling on Friday 21st July, with both This Morning and Loose Women back on our screens following the short break.

The World Cup will continue well into August, with Australia set to host the final.

