ITV has transplanted its daytime studios on London's Southbank to a new site in the west of the capital – White City, former home of the BBC – and from today, Monday 16th April, shows like Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will be broadcasting from there.

Advertisement

But wait, White City is about a mile and a half from the banks of the Thames. So how come we can see the same view of the river out of the This Morning windows as we could from the previous studio, complete with trees moving in the breeze, people walking up and down and boats going by?