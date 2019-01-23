The presenter posted a picture of herself and co-host Phillip Schofield (pictured swigging out of a hip flask) to Instagram.

"Wow... what a night.... THANK YOU!!!!" she said. " You are the best... we love doing the show and LOVE that you love it too... See you soon, although you may be a little blurry!"

The official This Morning Twitter account is already prepping viewers for a potentially 'hungover' episode on Wednesday morning, captioning a video of the duo's reaction to winning the award by saying, "When you realise you'll be late for work tomorrow".

Holly and Phil's post-NTAs show has become somewhat of a tradition in recent years.

Last year, after This Morning won the award for Best Daytime Programme, the pair nursed hangovers, ate bacon sandwiches and finished off the show in a bed in the corner of the studio, with presenter Alison Hammond regaling them with after-party gossip. Let's hope for more of the same this year...

