Magician Jamie Raven dazzled his way to the Britain's Got Talent final this year, even making non-believer Simon Cowell sit up and take notice of magic.

He made money change form, a helicopter appear and now he's completely stumped us with a trick that sees him rip apart a copy of Radio Times (we don't recommend you all do this...) only to suddenly open up a perfectly intact magazine. Of course, there are far better ways to use a Radio Times magazine. Plenty of listings, great interviews... anyway, I digress.