This magazine trick by Britain's Got Talent magician Jamie Raven will leave you stumped
We challenge you not to say 'How?' at the end of this magic trick, performed by this year's BGT runner-up
Magician Jamie Raven dazzled his way to the Britain's Got Talent final this year, even making non-believer Simon Cowell sit up and take notice of magic.
He made money change form, a helicopter appear and now he's completely stumped us with a trick that sees him rip apart a copy of Radio Times (we don't recommend you all do this...) only to suddenly open up a perfectly intact magazine. Of course, there are far better ways to use a Radio Times magazine. Plenty of listings, great interviews... anyway, I digress.
It's so mind-boggling we challenge you not to say 'How?' at the end of the video and promptly watch it again to try and figure it out.
If you like what you see, Jamie Raven is heading off on a UK tour during February 2016. Get more info and details on how to buy tickets on his website.