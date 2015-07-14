Yes, on the decks it's former TOWIE star Mark, who's now a DJ on Heart FM and co-hosts Take Me Out spin-off The Gossip. He's dropped by to help the islanders celebrate Lauren's 27th birthday and share some of his romantic advice. He's just had one heck of a wedding, after all.

With the help of sneak peek pictures, here's a look at how the night (shown at 9:00pm on ITV2) plays out...

Advertisement

[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/this-is-what-happens-when-mark-wright-turns-up-on-love-island' /]