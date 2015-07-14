This is what happens when Mark Wright turns up on Love Island
There's moonlight and music and... talk of being pied
There are just two nights to go on this year's Love Island and to celebrate the contestants are partying with presenter Mark Wright.
Ahead of Wednesday night's final where Jon and Hannah, Luis and Cally, Lauren and Josh or Max and Jess will find out if they're the winning couple – scooping £50,000 – it's disco time.
Yes, on the decks it's former TOWIE star Mark, who's now a DJ on Heart FM and co-hosts Take Me Out spin-off The Gossip. He's dropped by to help the islanders celebrate Lauren's 27th birthday and share some of his romantic advice. He's just had one heck of a wedding, after all.
With the help of sneak peek pictures, here's a look at how the night (shown at 9:00pm on ITV2) plays out...
