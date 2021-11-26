This Is My House returning to BBC One – but without Stacey Dooley

BBC One has confirmed that its hit game show This Is My House will be returning to the channel for a second series – but host Stacey Dooley will be absent from the new run.

The unusual guessing game, which sees four people attempt to convince a celebrity panel that they are the real owner of a house, received praise from critics and strong ratings in its first outing, and at least 10 more episodes will now be made.

According to the broadcaster, the new episodes will be “in an evolved 30-minute format” rather than the previous hour-long form, and they will air on BBC One and iPlayer at some point in 2022, most likely in a prime time slot.

“I loved seeing the way the audience responded to the show,” said Richard Bacon, the show’s creator and executive producer. “Especially on social media as it was happening. It’s given me the confidence to lean right into the absurd humour this time. Also, I’m proud of the fact it did so well with young audiences.”

Pinki Chambers, the BBC’s Commissioning Editor, added: “We all loved This Is My House – so it’s really exciting that it’ll be back on BBC One with a whole new team of imposters and homeowners battling it out to prove that they are as embedded in their surroundings as the crumbs down the back of the sofa. It’s the guessing game that promises a lot of head-scratching and humour.”

Meanwhile, Broadcast has reported that Dooley will not play a part this time, with the four contestants instead simply using a series of VTs in an attempt to hoodwink the panel.

The identity of the panellists this time around has not yet been announced, and so it remains to be seen if Bill Bailey, Emily Atack, Jamali Maddix and Judi Love will return after featuring as regulars in the first series.

This Is My House will return in 2022 – the first series is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.