Stacey Dooley will be out this time, with potentially nobody lined up to replace her, and the previous one-hour format has been changed and now episodes will only run for 30 minutes.

It sounded like one of the strangest concepts for a show when we first heard about it, but This is My House proved to be surprisingly addictive and we were hoping that season 2 would follow. Well, season 2 is indeed coming, but there are some changes.

But change can be a good thing and we are excited to see what the show has in store for us when it makes a return.

When is the This is My House season 2 release date, and what do we know about the show so far? Read on for all the details!

This is My House season 2 release date

We don't have a set date for the show to return yet, but we do know that season 2 of This is My House is set to air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer. We did get a teaser for the new format on March 16th as part of Red Nose Day with a special episode, but no further news on season 2 was revealed.

As soon as we hear something more concrete, we'll let you know.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is This Is My House about?

This Is My House is exactly what it sounds like: four people claim not only to be the owner of the same house, but also claim to be the same person. It is up to a panel of five celebrities to correctly guess the real homeowner to win them a £1,000 prize - but guess wrong and they get nothing.

With each contestant having their own story and the three imposters trying to throw the celebrities off the scent, there are sure to be some huge shocks when the real owner is revealed. Best of all? You can play along at home!

Who is the host of This Is My House?

That is a very good question as while last season saw Stacey Dooley fronting This is My House, she will not be back for season 2 and while we wait to find out who will replace her, we are hearing that the show may go on without a host for its sophomore run.

Who are the This Is My House panelists

The This Is My House panelists have not yet been revealed for season 2.

Claudia Winkleman, Chris Eubank, Harry Hill and Nina Wadia were all involved for the comic relief special, but there is no word on whether they will be back for the full season 2.

Panelists last year were Bill Bailey, Emily Atack, Jamali Maddix and Judi Love - no word on whether any of them will make a return this time yet.

This Is My House season 1 is on BBC iPlayer. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.