Getting those longed for yeses on Britain's Got Talent doesn't always mean you have to be the best thing since sliced bread. In fact, you can get on pretty well being the best worst act of all time. Here's how...

Advertisement

Kick things off wearing a gold mask to the sound of Queen’s We Will Rock You

Skate on. Backwards, obviously.

More like this

DRAMATICALLY DISCARD MASK

Ensure fans are primed and ready

Remember, haterz gonna hate

Always have a cannon handy

Continue to skate around for absolutely no reason at all

Enlist the help of willing glamorous assistants

Obviously, as a magical professional, never ever say 'go' at the wrong time

Always have a contingency plan

Naturally, try again. The lifeless puppet will catch a card mid-air

PROVE ALL OF THE DOUBTERS WRONG

Amuse everyone so much they put you through regardless of the act's merit

Skate off, backwards (obviously).

Cue applause...

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement