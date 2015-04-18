This is how to be the best worst BGT act of all time
Being bad isn't always the worst thing...
Getting those longed for yeses on Britain's Got Talent doesn't always mean you have to be the best thing since sliced bread. In fact, you can get on pretty well being the best worst act of all time. Here's how...
Kick things off wearing a gold mask to the sound of Queen’s We Will Rock You
Skate on. Backwards, obviously.
More like this
DRAMATICALLY DISCARD MASK
Ensure fans are primed and ready
Remember, haterz gonna hate
Always have a cannon handy
Continue to skate around for absolutely no reason at all
Enlist the help of willing glamorous assistants
Obviously, as a magical professional, never ever say 'go' at the wrong time
Always have a contingency plan
Naturally, try again. The lifeless puppet will catch a card mid-air
PROVE ALL OF THE DOUBTERS WRONG
Amuse everyone so much they put you through regardless of the act's merit
Skate off, backwards (obviously).
Cue applause...
Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV