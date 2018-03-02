Here's everything you need to know about the how the final of Survival of the Fittest is going to work:

Who are the finalists on Survival of the Fittest?

There are eight contestants still in the race, with four boys and four girls still standing. Here's who's made it to the final of Survival of the Fittest.

How is the winning team on Survival of the Fittest decided?

The boys and girls will be going head-to-head in what's been dubbed the Ultimate Team Challenge.

It's a timed race that tests the team's mental and physical abilities, and whichever team completes it the fastest will be crowned the winners of Survival of the Fittest.

The game will see the boys and girls racing across the obstacles and tackling four mini games. The successful completion of each game will release a ball with a four digit code. Once they've finished the course and retrieved all four coded balls, the teams will be faced with a giant pyramid.

Each team then has to build a staircase, race to the top of the pyramid and use their codes to unlock a button. Press the button and their time is recorded.

Sounds... simple?

How much money does the winning team get?

The winning team will receive £40,000. But it's not that simple...

Survival of the Fittest (ITV)

What's the twist?

The public have been voting for who they want to see crowned the Fittest Girl and Fittest Boy.

The Fittest Girl or Boy in the winning team will then have to make a tough decision as they will have a say in how the prize money is shared out. Eek!

Who wins Survival of the Fittest?

The final has already been recorded and sees Laura Whitmore enter The Lodge to deliver the verdict to the teams.

As the boys and girls gather in their teams, Laura says: "Folks this is it. You’ve spent the last three weeks battling it out in the African savanna and made it all the way through to the Survival of the Fittest Final.

"Both teams have proven themselves worthy competitors again and again in all the challenges and today, both teams faced their final battle in the Ultimate Team Challenge. It was a tough one. As you know, today’s Ultimate Team Challenge was a race against the clock. It was all about completing the challenge in the fastest time possible. Both teams completed but it’s all to do with how quick you were.

"The team who completed the challenge in the fastest time will be the winners of Survival of the Fittest 2018!"

What happens next? We'll have to wait and see...

Survival of the Fittest's final airs on Friday 3rd March at 9pm on ITV2