Who will win Survival of the Fittest?
With four boys and four girls remaining, it's still all to play for
Published: Friday, 2 March 2018 at 1:04 pm
After three weeks of blood, sweat and tears the final of Survival of the Fittest is here.
Advertisement
Just four boys and four girls now remain as they head into the last showdown on Friday 2nd March at 9pm.
But will the boys come out on top or will the girls be taking home the crown – together with the £40,000 cash prize?
The eight finalists who have made it to the grand final are:
The Girls
Sam Dewhurst
More like this
Mettisse Campbell
Mariam Musa
Jenny West
The Boys
James Middleton
Warren Phillips
Tristan Jones
David Lundy
Advertisement
Survival of the Fittest's final airs Friday 2nd March from 9pm to 10:30pm on ITV2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement