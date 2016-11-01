It was truly quite astonishing.

The usual advice would be to stay indoors, but clearly that doesn't do any good.

Forecaster Caitlín Nic Aoidh clearly has previous when it comes to these kind of pranks. Yesterday, she tweeted a picture of herself reading the weather on a magic carpet. As you do.

An bhfaca sibh an tuar na haimsire anocht? #TG4XX pic.twitter.com/j2z12jF5pA

— TG4 (@TG4TV) October 31, 2016

It's also impressive just how long the station plays out the 'transmission fault' for.