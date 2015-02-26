However, the player turned Sky Sports pundit added that he feared that "monkey chants" and other racist abuse had become "a normality", saying "once you are in the stadium you can say whatever you want, and that's not on."

Henry also said that he had been a victim of racism while he was playing, experiencing monkey chants and spitting when he went to take a corner.

"You play a game and you try to concentrate and keep your composure, and what you hear sometimes is ‘black’ this and ’monkey’ and monkey chants and people spitting at you when you take a corner kick and it is not easy".

In 2004, then-Spanish national coach Luis Aragones was fined for calling Henry a "black s**t", but 37-year-old Henry said that the only solution now was "zero tolerance".

"It is not easy, and that has to stop, and what has to be done for it to stop, I don’t know," he said. "You need to have a zero tolerance, I believe in that. I did encounter [racism] and it is not easy to deal with I’m telling you because when you lose it [everybody is] like ‘he should know better, come on, behave!’

"I am a human being and that’s not the type of thing you want to hear… It is not an easy one, we do not want to see that and it has to stop.”

