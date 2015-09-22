The twins were played by Polly and Sophie Duniam who, the last time we checked, were sporting ponytails and matching stripy t-shirts. Let's just say they've grown up.

The siblings have spent the intervening years as dancers, performing with the Pet Shop Boys and Rita Ora.

So imagine judge Rita Ora's surprise when she saw her former backing dancers on stage at the X Factor auditions, repackaged as double act My Bad Sister.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FATSTDW09C4

The pair impressed their former boss, along with fellow judges Simon Cowell, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Nick Grimshaw, earning four yeses before sailing through the first stage of Boot Camp.

Now they're just one step away from a place in the Six Chair Challenge. Suffice to say, they've come along way since their days on the Home Farm...