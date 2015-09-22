These X Factor hopefuls used to star in their own CBBC series and now we feel old
Meet My Bad Sister, although you might know them better as the Home Farm Twins...
It's time for a trip down memory lane, all the way back to 1999 when Pokémon cards were cool and Home Farm Twins was on TV.
Based on Jenny Oldfield's books, the CBBC series followed sisters Hannah and Helen. There were all sorts of farm-based adventures featuring local characters, local animals and the local village shop. It was all rather charming.
The twins were played by Polly and Sophie Duniam who, the last time we checked, were sporting ponytails and matching stripy t-shirts. Let's just say they've grown up.
More like this
The siblings have spent the intervening years as dancers, performing with the Pet Shop Boys and Rita Ora.
So imagine judge Rita Ora's surprise when she saw her former backing dancers on stage at the X Factor auditions, repackaged as double act My Bad Sister.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FATSTDW09C4
The pair impressed their former boss, along with fellow judges Simon Cowell, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Nick Grimshaw, earning four yeses before sailing through the first stage of Boot Camp.
Now they're just one step away from a place in the Six Chair Challenge. Suffice to say, they've come along way since their days on the Home Farm...