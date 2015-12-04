There’s going to be a First Dates proposal this Christmas
Maitre d’ Fred Sirieix is welcoming back previous couples and someone’s going to get down on one knee…
There’s going to be a proposal on First Dates. Oh yes, a full on 'will you marry me' proposal.
It’s not a first date. That really would be quite something. For this festive episode Maitre d’ Fred Sirieix is welcoming previous First Daters back into the restaurant for a catch up. Clearly for some it’s gone very well – put-a-ring-on-it well – although who knows whether they say yes…
We've got our fingers crossed there’ll be some sort of ‘red button’ style option to watch Fred’s reaction. Here’s hoping he’s invited to the big day, too.
Three familiar faces from the series will also return for another bash at finding love.
The Channel 4 series shows no signs of slowing down, with insiders telling us there have been more than 40,000 applications to appear on the show. We’re just a bunch of romantics at heart really, aren’t we?
More like this
First Dates continues Thursday at 10:00pm. This festive episode will air at the earlier time of 9pm on Thursday 17th of December.