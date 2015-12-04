We've got our fingers crossed there’ll be some sort of ‘red button’ style option to watch Fred’s reaction. Here’s hoping he’s invited to the big day, too.

Three familiar faces from the series will also return for another bash at finding love.

The Channel 4 series shows no signs of slowing down, with insiders telling us there have been more than 40,000 applications to appear on the show. We’re just a bunch of romantics at heart really, aren’t we?

First Dates continues Thursday at 10:00pm. This festive episode will air at the earlier time of 9pm on Thursday 17th of December.