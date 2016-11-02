Oh, but wait – there's a catch. Because they don't actually get to choose what the tattoo is. In fact, they don't even get to see it until it's finished.

In fact, the tattoo is chosen by a family member or friend (under no circumstances should you get your enemy to choose your tattoo), the idea presumably being that a) they don't hate you and want to ruin your life and b) they have a reasonable idea what you like (even if that jumper you got for Christmas last year doesn't necessarily bear that out).

Advertisement

And if it does all go wrong? Next stop: Channel 4's Tattoo Fixers, where they'll make it even bigger.