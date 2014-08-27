There’s a knitted Patrick Dempsey having a great time following in the actor’s footsteps
Twitter selfies, days out, magazine shoots – anything Dempsey can do Knitted Dempsey does better…
Patrick Dempsey, star of Grey's Anatomy, Enchanted and Made of Honor, to name a few, has been re-created in miniature knitted form.
There are dedicated Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr pages for Knitted PD, where you can see his various outfits, poses and activities.
To avoid any confusion, Dempsey himself is known as the 'Real Patrick Dempsey', while 'Knitted Patrick Dempsey' has a jolly good time copying the actor's activities, whether that's as the man himself or Grey's Dr. Derek Shepherd (best known to many as McDreamy).
There's no need to ask why, because well, why not?
Real Patrick Dempsey selfie
Knitted Patrick Demspey selfie
Here's Dempsey on a photoshoot
So knitted Demps strikes a pose
A throwback for his birthday
Then the real Dempsey wore a knitted jumper
Which of course meant Knitted Dempsey had to wear a knitted jumper
Loves a day trip
Here's the real deal striking a pose at Christmas
Knitted Dempsey doesn't need anyone with him
If the real Dempsey rocks a pair of shades
Then so must the knitted
He can juggle
Hold a knitted baby
Heck, he can even dance
Bravo little Knitted Patrick Dempsey. For more, check out the Tumblr page