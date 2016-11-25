There's a campaign to get Terry Wogan to Christmas Number One
Anyone remember The Floral Dance from 1978?
Fans of the late and great Sir Terry Wogan have launched a campaign to get the legendary broadcaster to Christmas Number One.
The broadcaster, who died aged 77 earlier this year, released a song in 1978 called The Floral Dance. It originally peaked at Number 21 in the charts in 1978. Here is a video of Sir Tel singing the folky ballad on Top of the Pops, struggling to keep a straight face.
Now fans are trying to get the song back in the charts, just in time for Christmas.
The new campaign to get it to Christmas Number One can be found on Facebook and Twitter, with the hashtags #Terry4No1 and #FloralDanceCiN.
This intensely strange Star Wars-themed campaign video is also being used to gain support:
To win, Sir Terry will have to beat the likes of James Corden, Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake, The X Factor winner, and Cliff Richard – who is pegged as his strongest competitor with It's Better To Dream (Christmas Mix). Yes, really.
Whoever claims Number One will follow greats such as Bob the Builder, Mr Blobby and Shayne Ward. I know, I know. You couldn’t make it up.