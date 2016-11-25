Now fans are trying to get the song back in the charts, just in time for Christmas.

The new campaign to get it to Christmas Number One can be found on Facebook and Twitter, with the hashtags #Terry4No1 and #FloralDanceCiN.

This intensely strange Star Wars-themed campaign video is also being used to gain support:

More like this

To win, Sir Terry will have to beat the likes of James Corden, Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake, The X Factor winner, and Cliff Richard – who is pegged as his strongest competitor with It's Better To Dream (Christmas Mix). Yes, really.

Advertisement

Whoever claims Number One will follow greats such as Bob the Builder, Mr Blobby and Shayne Ward. I know, I know. You couldn’t make it up.