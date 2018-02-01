To this very NSFW one Susie Dent spotted…

This naughty one…

Oh, and this...

Now, a recent edition of the Channel 4 quiz show has given us another word to pretend to be mature about. After the 30 seconds of anagramming were up, one contestant offered the answer ‘squirt’. Perfectly innocent by itself, you might say, but unfortunately Rachel Riley left a few letters above that word. And that left this sentence on the board...

Nope. Nothing funny about that.

Advertisement

Countdown airs weekdays at 2.10pm on Channel 4