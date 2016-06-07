“I love Ayesha’s painting,” writer and illustrator Judith Kerr (who gave us The Tiger Who Came to Tea) says in this week’s special souvenir edition of Radio Times. “It will work brilliantly as a Radio Times cover. I think the Queen will approve.”

Bradford primary school pupil Ayesha, who was eight years old when she painted the gold and purple creation, was delighted to discover that she’d been crowned the overall winner.

“I feel elated and I’m so happy that the Queen will get to see my way of drawing," she says in an interview in the souvenir edition, which also features designs by the runners up from each age category.

You can also see a further 90 highly commended entries here.

“It was a joy to see the Queen capture the imagination of so many people,” adds Ben Preston, Editor of Radio Times. “Thank you to everyone who took part.”

