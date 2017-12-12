The BBC have served up a festive treat by putting all five episodes of 1975 series Fanny Cradock Cooks for Christmas up on iPlayer.

Available for over a year (so great for the 2018 festive season too) the 14-minute episodes show the legendary cook demonstrating a whole manner of Christmassy delights, including the best way to carve a bird, her Christmas cake and the altogether more "unusual" recipes for seasonal pancakes and omelettes using mincemeat. Sounds like something Letitia Cropley would've come up with on The Vicar of Dibley.